Apple Music's Lossless and Spatial Audio has landed on Android phones

By Olivia Tambini
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Android users can now enjoy Lossless and Spatial Audio with Apple Music, following an update to the app. It began rolling out to iOS devices in early June, with Apple offering the new formats at no extra cost to subscribers to its music streaming service. The Lossless tier bring hi-res...

