Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

EDITORIAL: With fossils, look but don't take

Daily News Of Newburyport
 10 days ago

Recent legislation proposing an official state dinosaur in Massachusetts could have an unfortunate side effect, according to some scientists. With more interest in the fact dinosaurs once roamed the Bay State could come more fossil hunters and scavengers inspired to start digging. For archaeologists and paleontologists, the idea of people randomly scouring the countryside and taking home whatever they find is worrisome.

www.newburyportnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dinosaurs#State House News Service#The News Service#T Bataar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Times and Democrat

EDITORIAL: What else would this person do?

Some studies suggest that individuals who are cruel to animals are more likely to be violent to humans. According to The New York Times: "The FBI has found that a history of cruelty to animals is one of the traits that regularly appear in its computer records of serial rapists and murderers, and the standard diagnostic and treatment manual for psychiatric and emotional disorders lists cruelty to animals as a diagnostic criterion for conduct disorders."
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Nearly 14,000 Scientists Warn That Earth's 'Vital Signs' Are Rapidly Worsening

It sounds a bit like the start of a joke - what brings together 14,000 scientists and 1,990 jurisdictions in 34 countries? Unfortunately, the punchline – the climate crisis – is anything but funny. In a new report, experts have issued yet another warning about the state of our planet, and this latest update is truly devastating.  "We are nearing or have already crossed tipping points associated with critical parts of the Earth system, including the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, warm-water coral reefs, and the Amazon rainforest," the researchers write. "Given these alarming developments, we need short, frequent, and easily accessible updates...
Posted by
Enid News and Eagle

EDITORIAL: Recycling takes a big commitment

Recycling is a wonderful thing to do for the environment, but it’s also one of those things that takes a commitment from people. People have to be committed to recycling, they have to be intentional about it and want to do it. In Enid, though, there aren’t many options that...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Roche coauthors publication about rivers and precipitation patterns

A new publication coauthored by Kevin Roche, an assistant professor of civil engineering, sheds light on how rivers will respond to changing precipitation patterns. Roche and his coauthors used mathematical modeling and a large-scale hydrological dataset to explore the link between rainfall variability and river flow variability. The researchers found...
EurekAlert

Bird and mammal diversity is declining with biological invasions

Biological invasions are one of the most important factors of biodiversity loss. They threaten the diversity of ecological strategies – the ways in which species feed, live, function and defend themselves – by up to 40% in birds and 11% in mammals. 11% of the evolutionary diversity of birds and...
Energy Industryscitechdaily.com

Black Carbon Aerosols in Beijing, China Become “Slim”

Black carbon (BC) is the product of incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, biofuel, and biomass. By strongly absorbing solar radiation, BC can heat the atmosphere, affect its stability, and further deteriorate air quality. The climatic and environmental effects of BC are determined by its loading in the atmosphere. Scientists find...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

COMMENTARY: Creative approaches to environmental education

In a time where the current and future generations are being called to properly address changing climate, environmental education has become more crucial than ever. Several community members have taken it upon themselves to spread environmental education using a variety of media. The artwork displayed at the PEG Upsurge exhibition, the Remembrance of Climate Futures plaques, and the Indian Hill Reservoir Tree Walk are all forms of creative communication about environmental challenges. They foster environmental stewardship through a creative lens. These presentations are meant to inspire reflection, interpretation, and action.
Energy IndustryEngineer Live

What environmental impact will mining the seabed have?

As electrification intensifies a problem is emerging: where are all the raw materials for the batteries going come from? As one recent EV report claims, the world could be in danger of running out of these exotic ingredients as soon as 2025, scuppering efforts to move away from more traditional forms of energy storage.
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: What Newburyport needs

Our beautiful City by the Sea needs a strong, experienced hand at the helm to guide her toward becoming more affordable for residents and a year-round destination for visitors. Such achievements are within reach, but greatness demands steady progress, not endless deliberation and indecision. Today, our greatest need is for...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Discussion focuses on protecting Newburyport drinking water supply

NEWBURYPORT – Faced with the growing impacts of climate change, rising seas and powerful storm surges, city officials are mapping out what needs to be done to protect Newburyport's drinking water reservoirs. In a program sponsored by Storm Surge on July 27, city engineer Jon-Eric White sketched out the layout...
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: A relationship forged in antique glass

The past year has taught us much about the value of relationships and the importance of helping each other. As one of the 20th century’s greatest leaders, Mahatma Ghandi, said, “Relationships are based on four principles: respect, understanding, acceptance and appreciation.”. The outstanding collection of exhibits, models and artwork at...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

4 ways extreme heat hurts the economy

Summer 2021 will likely be one of the hottest on record as dozens of cities in the West experience all-time high temperatures. The extreme heat being felt throughout many parts of the U.S. is causing hundreds of deaths, sparking wildfires and worsening drought conditions in over a dozen states. How...
Storm Lake, IAstormlake.org

Water Conservation Update

For Buena Vista County and Storm Lake, current drought information from the NIDIS follows. The City continues Water Conservation measures that were implemented earlier as severe drought conditions continue. National Integrated Drought Information System. D2 - Severe Drought. Dryland corn has extremely low yields; commodity shortages are noted; livestock is...
Colorado State University

Researchers study trout, insects, food webs

A burned stream at North Fork Joe Wright Creek is among the research sites being studied. Photo: Yoichiro Kanno/CSU. A team of scientists from Colorado State University’s Warner College of Natural Resources is studying how the Cameron Peak Fire has changed stream environments and whether trout populations have been affected.
Daily News Of Newburyport

'The best job in the world'

Shortly after enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1998, Newburyport native Jeffrey Ferlauto joined the crew of the 270-foot cutter Bear doing the kind of jobs most people would balk at – but a lot has changed since. "I was literally the lowest guy on the ship. Twenty-two years...
Salem News

Our view: With fossils, look but don't take

Recent legislation proposing an official state dinosaur in Massachusetts could have an unfortunate side effect, according to some scientists. With more interest in the fact dinosaurs once roamed the Bay State could come more fossil hunters and scavengers inspired to start digging. For archeologists and paleontologists, the idea of people randomly scouring the countryside and taking home whatever they find is worrisome.
Gloucester Daily Times

Our view: With fossils, look but don't take

Recent legislation proposing an official state dinosaur in Massachusetts could have an unfortunate side effect, according to some scientists. With more interest in the fact dinosaurs once roamed the Bay State could come more fossil hunters and scavengers inspired to start digging. For archeologists and paleontologists, the idea of people randomly scouring the countryside and taking home whatever they find is worrisome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy