EDITORIAL: With fossils, look but don't take
Recent legislation proposing an official state dinosaur in Massachusetts could have an unfortunate side effect, according to some scientists. With more interest in the fact dinosaurs once roamed the Bay State could come more fossil hunters and scavengers inspired to start digging. For archaeologists and paleontologists, the idea of people randomly scouring the countryside and taking home whatever they find is worrisome.
