Republican Governor Charlie Baker is none too happy that the Democratic-dominated Legislature is moving to once again delay a charitable tax deduction, overriding his veto. “Massachusetts’ local charities have helped our most vulnerable residents through the pandemic, and as the Commonwealth has a significant budget surplus and billions of dollars in federal aid available, it is time to finally deliver this charitable deduction that voters approved decades ago,” Baker said in a Wednesday evening statement. “I am deeply disappointed that the Legislature would deny . . . these front-line organizations a crucial opportunity to generate the resources they need to help families keep food on the table, address substance use and behavioral health challenges, support survivors of domestic violence, and more.”