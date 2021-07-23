First Alert Day Saturday following Bix 7 race for excessive heat and humidity

(KWQC) - There will be a First Alert Day Saturday from noon-7 PM for excessive heat and humidity. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s while heat indexes are around 100-105 degrees. This will bring an increased concern for heat illnesses through the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect during this time. There will be more people outside tomorrow trying to celebrate, so be cautious of spending too much time outdoors. If you are outside, try to stay in the shade as much as possible and stay hydrated.