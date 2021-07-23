WSFS Bank: New Study Shows Cash Remains a Mainstay for Both Consumers and Businesses

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. With the ability to earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants and 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases, the no-annual-fee U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® does okay with cash back rewards; it’s not great and it’s not awful. Its annual $100 statement credit for use on Freshbooks or QuickBooks subscriptions is nice but its introductory billing cycle APR on both purchases and balance transfers is an offering worth noting—something we don’t often see with business credit cards. It also has a welcome bonus: Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening an account.