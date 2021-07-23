WSFS Bank: New Study Shows Cash Remains a Mainstay for Both Consumers and Businesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Despite the availability of technology-driven forms of payment such as credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets, cash remains a mainstay for both consumers making payments (40% prefer to use cash) and businesses accepting them (78% accept cash as a form of payment), according to a new study published by Cash Connect, a division of WSFS Bank that provides cash logistics services.www.mychesco.com
