Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

WSFS Bank: New Study Shows Cash Remains a Mainstay for Both Consumers and Businesses

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — Despite the availability of technology-driven forms of payment such as credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets, cash remains a mainstay for both consumers making payments (40% prefer to use cash) and businesses accepting them (78% accept cash as a form of payment), according to a new study published by Cash Connect, a division of WSFS Bank that provides cash logistics services.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsfs Bank#Nine Percent#New Technologies#Wsfs Bank#Svp#Smart Safes#Americans#Onepoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & Loansstarthealthy.com

The Best Times to Use Debit vs. Credit Cards

When you get to the register or the payment portion of your online shopping cart, do you choose your debit or credit card? The best time to use your debit and credit cards depends on how you manage your money, but the scenarios below can be a guide to help you become more aware of your purchasing habits so you can reap the maximum benefits of cash back, reward programs, reduced debt, and the like.
Credits & LoansForbes

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard Credit Card 2021 Review

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. With the ability to earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants and 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases, the no-annual-fee U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® does okay with cash back rewards; it’s not great and it’s not awful. Its annual $100 statement credit for use on Freshbooks or QuickBooks subscriptions is nice but its introductory billing cycle APR on both purchases and balance transfers is an offering worth noting—something we don’t often see with business credit cards. It also has a welcome bonus: Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening an account.
Real EstatePosted by
MyChesCo

Newrez Adds New ARM Options to Dream Big, Non-QM Product Suites

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Newrez LLC continues to enhance its Dream Big and non-qualified mortgage (“Non-QM”) product suites with the launch of new adjustable-rate mortgage (“ARM”) loan products. The debut of ARMs marks another Smart Move by Newrez to further expand its lending solution options and product sets. Available as...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

WSFS Bank Receives OCC Approval to Merge with BMTC

WILMINGTON, DE — WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced it received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to merge with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC). Subject to the remaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions, the...
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

Bank of America Launches New Flat-Rate Cash-Back Card

Bank of America announced a new 1.5% cash-back credit card, the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, on July 19. On the surface, the card doesn't stack up well against 2% cash-back heavyweights, but it could be a valuable option for the bank's Preferred Rewards members, who can get up to 75% more rewards with it.
Politics27 First News

Study shows Pennsylvania 8th worst state to start a business

(WJET/WFXP) – While many businesses did not survive from the COVID-19 pandemic, many new owners are looking to take their place. However, according to study done by WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranks 43rd for best state to start a business. The scores were based on three different dimensions: Business environment (Pennsylvania ranked 44th), access to resources (20th) and business costs (34th).
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Square bundles consumer, business banking for entrepreneurs

Square hopes to get an edge with its new banking services by helping small-business owners who use personal checking accounts to manage business payments. The San Francisco-based payment company on Tuesday launched a new business bank account that combines Square Checking, Square Savings and Square Loans accessible through a mobile-optimized web browser.
Real EstateKTEN.com

U.S. Consumers Remain Confident That Its a Sellers Market

In a hot real estate market with a housing shortage, historically low mortgage rates and an increase in demand for homes, consumer sentiment that it’s a seller’s market is growing. According to the monthly Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) in June, 64% said it’s a bad time to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy