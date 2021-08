FREEHOLD – Two Long Branch men have been indicted in connection to a cold case murder from 2009, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Christopher Willis, 31, and Jamere Williams, 30, were each indicted on one count of first degree murder related to the death of a 36-year-old Long Branch man named Norberto Nieves, who was shot and killed on Seventh Avenue in his hometown on Nov. 29, 2009, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.