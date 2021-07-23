Cancel
How to watch the Olympics in Tokyo: swimming, gymnastics, times, channels, live streaming

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 10 days ago
While a few matches have already been held for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Games officially kick off today, Friday, July 23 and continue through Aug. 8. The Olympics were supposed to be held last summer in Tokyo but were postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is continuing to have an impact with more than 90 people including athletes testing positive in recent days.

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

