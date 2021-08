Society's preferred bodily aesthetics tend to be trendy—one decade, a certain look is en vogue, and the next, it's another. Our current period in time is not immune to this phenomenon, but thank God we've also got a lot of "love your body as it is" sentiment swirling—because my arms will probably never look like Michelle Obama's, and that's okay. After all, there are many other reasons to work out your upper body that have nothing to do with how your limbs look. And on the latest episode of Good Moves, The Ness founder Colette Dong demos an upper-body resistance band workout that'll help you reap those benefits in just 15 minutes.