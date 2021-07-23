Cancel
Dover, NH

Dover's waterfront: New designs for Cochecho project show vision for residences, plaza

Fosters Daily Democrat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER — The vision for a major mixed-use development on the city's waterfront is becoming clear. Cathartes, the developer, presented new renderings this week to the city's Cochecho Waterfront Development Advisory Committee, revealing its designs for five buildings and surrounding amenities. The plans include 410 residential units — a combination of townhouses and condos, some for sale and some for rent. Also planned is 28,000 square feet of commercial space, likely to include restaurants. All of this is being done in coordination with Dover developing its waterfront park areas.

