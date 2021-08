This project targets the domain of e-mail spam filtering using machine learning. A classifier is trained using supervised Machine Learning algorithm called Support Vector Machine (SVM) to filter e-mail as spam or not spam. Each e-mail is converted to a feature vector. The SVM is trained on Raspberry Pi and the result displayed on the piTFT screen. In addition to displaying whether the e-mail is spam or not, the display also gives the user information about potential reasons for why the e-mail has been classified as spam. The database used for training is a toned-down version of the SpamAssassin Public Corpus; only the body of the e-mail is used.