Trumbull County, OH

Trumbull County COVID-19 cases surging; officials urge vaccinations

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
 10 days ago
WARREN — Because of a surge this week in COVID-19 cases, Warren City Health District and Trumbull County Combined Health District are urging residents to get vaccinated. Thursday, health officials said the number of cases over the past two days equaled the previous seven-day count of 18 cases in the county. The bulk of these cases are occurring in the community and not congregate care settings.

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

Ohio StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

Housing advocates warn of looming Ohio evictions wave

COLUMBUS (AP) — Efforts to force people behind on their rent from their homes following the expiration of a federal moratorium on evictions could increase in the next few weeks and months, advocates for affordable housing warned Monday. Eviction filings dropped sharply in Ohio after the coronavirus pandemic began, with...
Trumbull County, OHPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Community Legal Aid to offer advice on evictions

Community Legal Aid will kick off August's free Ask a Lawyer Facebook events with "Avoid Eviction" Wednesday. Community Legal Aid is a 501(c)3 nonprofit law firm serving the legal needs of low-income individuals in central and Northeast Ohio with free online clinics and presentations. Community Legal Aid events can be...
Ohio StatePosted by
Mahoning Matters

Ohio offering $100 vaccination incentive to state employees

COLUMBUS (AP) — State employees will receive $100 for getting the coronavirus vaccine and their spouses will receive $25 if they also get vaccinated, under a new incentive program offered by Gov. Mike DeWine. The Republican governor announced the offer Wednesday as state vaccination efforts stall amid spiking case numbers...
Public HealthPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Can mixing COVID vaccines boost protection against delta variant? What early data shows

Earlier in the pandemic, the concept of mixing COVID-19 shots from different companies was mostly discussed in regard to a national vaccine supply shortage. Now, scientists across the globe are studying the method through a different lens. Can receiving a different COVID-19 shot for your second dose provide extra protection against more contagious coronavirus variants?

Comments / 3

