Trumbull County COVID-19 cases surging; officials urge vaccinations
WARREN — Because of a surge this week in COVID-19 cases, Warren City Health District and Trumbull County Combined Health District are urging residents to get vaccinated. Thursday, health officials said the number of cases over the past two days equaled the previous seven-day count of 18 cases in the county. The bulk of these cases are occurring in the community and not congregate care settings.www.mahoningmatters.com
