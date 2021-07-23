Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

As Eagles' training camp nears, these 6 unheralded players could have major roles this season

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt happens every year where players who are considered longshots to make the 53-man roster end up playing prominent roles over the course of the season. Last season, the Eagles saw this with Travis Fulgham, a practice-squad player through the first month of the season who ended up leading the Eagles in receiving yards. In previous seasons, it happened with fellow wide receiver Greg Ward, running back Boston Scott, and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton.

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Phillies#Cowboys#American Football#Nebraska#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith burns Steven Nelson at practice

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) Well, you know this one needed a mention. There’s no way that any of us can watch the Philadelphia Eagles draft a wide receiver of DeVonta Smith‘s caliber, sign a cornerback of Steven Nelson‘s caliber, and not mention anything about their interactions with one another when they cross paths on the practice field.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Brandon Brooks leaves Eagles training camp practice early

On the second day of Eagles training camp practices, it looks Brandon Brooks is already dealing with an injury issue. If you’re looking for a silver lining, Brooks did leave the field under his own power and early tweets from Eagles beat writers indicated that it did not initially seem like a serious injury:
NFLphillyvoice.com

Eagles training camp notes, Day 3: Some quarterback observations

Day 3 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was a quick practice, as the lads were only on the field for about an hour and 10 minutes. Still, there were observations to be made, so let's get right to it. • Josh Sweat has gotten...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster prediction ahead of training camp

Here’s what the Philadelphia Eagles’ initial 53-man roster might look like. The Philadelphia Eagles had a tall task this offseason. After a tumultuous 2020 that felt more like a soap opera than a football season, the Birds were forced to make major personnel changes, both on the field and off of it.
NFLbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Here's why Eagles made the right decision to trade Carson Wentz, even before his latest injury

The signs are there about Jalen Hurts' potential through the first week of training camp. There was the beautiful deep pass to tight end Zach Ertz in practice Saturday evening; a pass in the red zone to tight end Dallas Goedert the day before; and perhaps the best pass of the week so far – a deep ball to prized rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith that delighted the few hundred or so spectators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy