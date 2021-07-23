Cancel
Realme unveils a host of new AIoT products including the Realme Watch 2 and Buds Wireless 2

By Sumukh Rao
xda-developers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme is generally on a launch spree throughout the year with their smartphones. However, this time, they seem to have taken a little break from phones and have launched a bunch of AIoT products. Along with value for money phones, Realme has also been making some good accessories at affordable prices. The five products launched today – Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Buds Q2 Neo – add to their ecosystem.

www.xda-developers.com

ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
NFLApple Insider

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack teardown reveals two connected battery cells

One of the first teardowns of Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack aired on YouTube on Thursday, revealing the accessory's inner workings and construction. Charger Lab offered a full breakdown of the new Apple product, including unboxing and cursory testing, in a video posted to its YouTube channel. — As can be expected, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is not designed to be opened or serviced by general consumers. Separating the cover from its seat in the pack's white plastic shell is a difficult process that required use of a pry bar. Adhesive appears to hold the two parts together.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

realme will be launching realme Flash alongside the MagDart charger

Earlier, it was reported that realme is working on its own version of MagSafe, dubbed "MagDart". Today, the brand posted a teaser on its social media by hinting at a release of a smartphone that will come with the support for its own magnetic charging technology. After that, GSMArena has also received exclusive details regarding the device and realme is calling it "the first Android smartphone that supports magnetic wireless charging".
The Verge

Realme is the first to bring magnetic wireless charging to Android

Realme has teased a new device called the Realme Flash, which it claims will be the first Android phone to use magnetic wireless charging. While it looks to be the company’s take on Apple’s MagSafe system for the iPhone 12 range, Realme is taking a somewhat different approach with the initial hardware.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Realme is launching the Watch 2 and 2 Pro, headphones in India next week

Realme announced it is bringing a number of its accessories to India – two smartwatches, two neckband headphones and a TWS headset. None of these are new, we’ve seen them in other regions, but they weren’t available in the country until now. That will change on Monday when all but one of the five accessories will become available.
technave.com

realme Book new render images leaked and it might be price at ~RM2269

There are plenty of rumours going around about the realme Book before it is launches. Here, we spotted the render images of the device and it might launch in August with a price tag of INR40000 (~RM2269). According to the leakers - @91Mobiles and @Onleaks, the laptop might come in...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Realme Flash might come with MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging

Even haters probably won’t deny that Apple comes up with technologies and features that would influence future technologies. The reversible Lightning connector undoubtedly inspired the equally reversible USB-C, and the new MagSafe could soon become a norm among smartphones. Of course, it often takes more time for others to catch up to Apple, but Realme may have gotten ahead of its rivals in having the first Android smartphone with a magnetic wireless charging system.
gizmochina.com

realme MagDart magnetic wireless charging will be available for laptops, tablets, & more: Leak

Chinese tech brand realme is being reported to launch the world’s first Android smartphone with magnetic wireless charging. The brand is yet to confirm the official branding of this protocol. However, we know that it will be called ‘realme MagDart’. That being said, as per new information, this charging tech will be supported by a wide variety of devices.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Realme’s new phone will support iPhone 12-like magnetic wireless charging

Realme plans to launch the first Android phone with a magnetic wireless charging solution, like the one found on Apple’s latest iPhones. The company recently secured a trademark for “MagDart” from the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Along with the trademark, we also saw two variants of Realme’s upcoming MagDart charger — a slim, puck-shaped round charger that reportedly supports 15W charging and a larger charging station with a USB-C port and some vents to help control thermals with an internal fan. Now, recent reports suggest that the MagDart charging solution will debut with a phone called Realme Flash.
Birmingham Star

Realme to introduce wireless charging feature

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, may soon become the first to bring the magnetic wireless charging feature to Android, a feature seen only on Apple's iPhone 12 gadgets. As per Mashable India, Realme has begun work on a new smartphone dubbed the 'Realme...

