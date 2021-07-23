Realme unveils a host of new AIoT products including the Realme Watch 2 and Buds Wireless 2
Realme is generally on a launch spree throughout the year with their smartphones. However, this time, they seem to have taken a little break from phones and have launched a bunch of AIoT products. Along with value for money phones, Realme has also been making some good accessories at affordable prices. The five products launched today – Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Buds Q2 Neo – add to their ecosystem.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0