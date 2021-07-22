Cancel
The survival horror classic Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake

By Andrew Paul
inputmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.

