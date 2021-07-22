The survival horror classic Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake

Dead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.