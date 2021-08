Your profile name identifies serves as a way for other players to see you in Pokémon Unite. They can view your profile, see your favorite Pokémon, and even inspect your ranking if you’ve participated in enough ranked games to receive one. You have the chance to show off your Pokémon Unite profile when you initially start your game. However, you may not like it too much and would prefer to swap it out for something else. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you can change your profile name in Pokémon Unite.