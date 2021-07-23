Fantastic Friday, hot and humid weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a fantastic Friday before temperatures and humidity rise for the weekend. FRIDAY: Look for some hazy sunshine today. It’s going to be warm with temperatures a few degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. Highs climb into the middle 80s. There’s a very slight chance for an isolated shower or storm later in the afternoon but many areas remain dry. Humidity values rise a little later this afternoon.www.wishtv.com
