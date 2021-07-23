Housing Survey Shows More Houses Needed in Knox County

The long awaited results of a months-long Knox County housing survey were released yesterday at Vincennes University. The survey showed what many were predicting — that Knox County, and the City of Vincennes, are in need of more housing. The study showed seven areas for potential housing — including near Old Bruceville Road; Bierhaus Boulevard; between V-U and downtown; downtown itself; near Good Samaritan Hospital; on Old U-S 41; and near Old Wheatland Road. The suggestions include single family housing from 150-thousand dollars and up. It also includes duplexes, rental properties, and townhouses. It also includes an idea to turn the current — and soon to be former — downtown Old National Bank locaiton into a 24-room boutique hotel.