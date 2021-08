U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) issued the following statement Wednesday regarding his vote to begin debate on the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill:. “As the Crossroads of America, Indiana understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition. That’s why I voted today to formally begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. We’ve made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product.”