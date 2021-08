Roman Reigns once again successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship on Sunday night, this time taking down Edge at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view thanks to some outside interference from Seth Rollins. But Reigns' victory lap was short-lived, as John Cena made his surprise return to the company and promptly hit "The Tribal Chief" with a dismissive "You Can't See Me" taunt. Reigns promptly departed while Cena cut a promo for the Fort Worth crowd after the show, telling them that this wouldn't be a one-night appearance. Cena will open this week's Raw, though all signs point to him clashing with Reigns at SummerSlam next month.