The OCBA borrowed from the Virginia Pooled Financing Program (VPFP) in the 2021A Pool - $15.83 million for 15 years – to fund expansion of its broadband network. In 2017, the OCBA began installing its core network in response to local needs. The OCBA surveyed residents, finding that a majority of them have inadequate speeds or no access to broadband. Initially, the OCBA installed 33 miles of fiber optic cable, later adding 58 additional miles. To bridge the gap between the survey and the timing of this project funded through the VPFP, the County used $2 million in CARES Act funding to set up 13 wireless hotspot locations throughout the County as an interim solution to provide connectivity.