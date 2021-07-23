Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

I was vaccinated but got COVID at a Lightning game. Be careful out there. | Letters

Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mwk6_0b5WroRt00
Jacob Alexander, 14, gets second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic, hosted by Mothers In Action in collaboration with L.A. County Department of Public Health at Mothers in Action on July 16, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Half measures don’t work

COVID causes largest decline in U.S. life expectancy since World War II | July 22

The new delta variant is resurgent among the unvaccinated, but many who have been fully vaccinated, particularly older people, are being infected. My wife and I are among them. We religiously wore masks and practiced social distancing from the start of the outbreak — even after vaccination. We were careful. We limited our contacts to fully vaccinated people. However, we foolishly let our guard down at a Lightning playoff game and became infected.

My wife, who is 10 years younger, experienced very mild symptoms. I was not so lucky. I experienced low-grade fever, sweats, total loss of energy, general weakness, persistent cough, great difficulty breathing, cognitive decline, dizziness and an almost total loss of appetite. I was scared. Before hospitalization, we went to Tampa General Hospital for experimental monoclonal antibody infusions, which initiated my slow recovery.

Twenty-two days after infection, I finally tested negative. I am weak but recovering. COVID-19 is real. The vaccines work, but are not and were never intended to be perfect. At 81, I am sure that, without the vaccine, I would be dead instead of recovering. I have seen people who refuse to be vaccinated because vaccines are “experimental”; that is nonsense. Hundreds of millions of people are now vaccinated. Based on my experience and age, I will be first in line for a vaccine booster shot when it becomes available.

It is tempting to blame my infection on irresponsible, self-indulgent people who refuse to accept any responsibility for those they share the world with, but I will not. I took a risk I didn’t need to take and paid the price. Please quit listening to anti-vaccine propaganda. Do yourself and everyone you contact a great favor — get vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance and don’t be impatient. We know that half-measures don’t work.

Mike Pheneger, Tampa

A new fan

Tom Brady, Bucs teammates visit White House | July 21

I was never a Tom Brady fan. I’m not sure if it was “deflate-gate” or seeing a photo of his MAGA cap in his locker. But then I watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appearance at the White House with President Joe Biden and heard Brady’s not-so-subtle digs: “A lot of people didn’t think we could’ve won. In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.” Now I’m a fan.

Eileen Stafford, St. Petersburg

Pricey power

Utilities ask to charge more in fall | July 22

I just received my recent TECO statement, and the company kindly attached a few charts that presented their position and proposed rate increases for our electric service. I was a little disturbed about the way the data sheet was presented. For the basic monthly service, we now pay $15.05. The proposed new rate is presented as a daily rate instead of the current monthly rate. The proposed new rate is 70 cents a day. Most people know we have an average of 30.42 days per month. Multiplying this 30.42 x $.70/day will yield $21.29 per month. That’s a staggering 42% increase in basic service fees. When the Public Service Commission reviews this rate request, I hope that TECO’s request is denied until the company presents real data and the justification for any increase in cost to customers.

Asa Donaldson, Winter Haven

Focus on Florida

DeSantis sees no emergency | Jan. 22

Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided that Red Tide and the coronavirus are both under control, so he can focus on Florida issues like Cuba and the border with Mexico. I understand the ties to Cuba, but DeSantis is encouraging the military to take over the country. As for Mexico, Florida does not border it. Helping out at the border should be a national issue, and it should not involve the governors of states that don’t actually border on Mexico. On the other hand, Red Tide will have a huge impact on tourism, which is a major industry in Florida. The governor should focus his efforts on Florida. That is what we pay him to do.

Dave Hinz, Clearwater

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Clearwater, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Tampa#Covid#Covid#Tampa General Hospital#Bucs#White House#Maga#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Teco#Red Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Sports
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The vaccination conundrum | Column

At times during World War II, London was bombed every night. So Londoners were asked to black out their homes at night to prevent enemy bombers from identifying targets. Surely that made life difficult for some, especially the elderly. But few Londoners complained that the resulting inconvenience was an abrogation of their freedom or rights, because they knew that they were doing it for the greater good.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID

The Sunshine State leads the nation in another alarming coronavirus statistic: Kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day between July 24 and 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adjusted for population, that’s 0.76 kids hospitalized per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country.
Public HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Masks and vaccinations work. Wear one and get one. | Letters

DeSantis plans executive order to halt school mask mandates | July 30. The anti-maskers and Gov. Ron DeSantis rely on “voodoo” science to promote the concept that masks do not work and are harmful. What’s next? Banning masks for surgeons and hospital operating room staff or for active tuberculosis patients? Maybe eliminate all children’s vaccinations so that we can return to the good old days of widespread measles, rubeola, pertussis, mumps and polio — all airborne transmitted illnesses?
EducationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis banned school mask mandates. Can he do that?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t been shy about his opposition to school mask mandates, regardless of advice from the Centers for Disease Control and a leading national association of pediatricians. Unable to get a special legislative session to ban them, he issued an order Friday to have his administration financially penalize any school districts that impose a requirement. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Some face mask policies are changing at Tampa Bay entertainment venues

In light of new federal health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggests some vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors again, local attractions and museums are revisiting their policies on face coverings. Walt Disney World announced last week that it would require all guests to wear faces masks while indoors. Few are following Disney’s lead and requiring face coverings inside, but most local entertainment venues have beefed up their policies to strongly encourage them.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Masks back on in Tampa Bay courts as COVID-19 cases surge

Visitors to local courthouses in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties once again must wear masks. Citing worsening health conditions in recent weeks, chief judges in the 6th and 13th judicial circuits issued administrative orders requiring that people wear masks in courtrooms and other public areas of local court facilities starting today. The judges also recommend courthouse visitors adhere to social distancing, though it is not required.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough transit unknowns: COVID and Congress

TAMPA — Hillsborough’s transit authority patched a hole in its current budget Monday and went to work reviewing $162 million worth of planned spending for next year amid lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority saw a 50 percent decline in expected fares due to...
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Mask up those students and protect them! | Letters

DeSantis plans executive order to halt school mask mandates | July 30. As a grandparent of five Pinellas County school-age children, I urge the Pinellas County School Board to mandate masks in all of the public schools. Doctors and scientists are telling us that masks save lives. Please listen to them and not to politicians who are catering to their base rather than being concerned with the health and welfare of the community. The elected governing body of our schools has the right to tell students, teachers, other school employees and visitors to wear masks. Mandating masks for everyone in schools also can teach the students responsibility and concern for all as opposed to just their own self comfort. That is a great lesson in patriotism and benevolence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy