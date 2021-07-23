Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Jacob Rees-Mogg uses ‘extremely racist’ term in Commons but says he didn’t know it was offensive

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uo5n6_0b5WrYH900

Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed he didn’t know an “extremely offensive racist term” he used in the House of Commons was offensive.

The Commons leader has apologised after he yesterday used the phrase “Yellow Peril” – considered a racist metaphor for a perceived threat from East Asian people to the West – in response to a question from an MP. Rees-Mogg was using the term to describe the Liberal Democrats .

Tory MP Damien Moore had said people in his constituency felt “under attack from the vindictive policies of Labour -controlled Sefton Council” for trying to “impose a cycle network”.

In reply, Rees-Mogg said: “I hear gossip that (Moore) is actually working in collaboration, and whisper it quietly, with the Liberal Democrats in his area against these schemes, which I think shows how completely lunatic they must be to have created an alliance between him and the Yellow Peril.”

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire called on him to apologise.

Raising a point of order, the Labour MP said: “Unfortunately, and I hope that the Leader is doing this unintentionally, the Leader made use of an extremely offensive racist term, I find it really difficult to understand but I am sure it may be possible that he was not aware that it was, in relation to the Liberal Democrats.

“It would be really helpful if the Leader could reconsider his words.

“He has spoken powerfully and correctly over the last few months about the scourge of racism and his commitment to ending it.”

She added: “This use of casual racist phrases, however unintentional, does have an impact.

“It has a corrosive impact on the fight against racism which I know he shares as an aim.”

Rees-Mogg said he did not know what he said was racist and added his use of the term was “out of ignorance”.

He replied: “If I have used a term that is offensive I apologise profoundly. I had absolutely no intention of using a term that was offensive.

“I don’t actually know what term I used that was offensive, so if out of ignorance I have, I apologise.”

Reacting to the incident, people expressed their outrage:

It came as Labour MP Dawn Butler was asked to leave the Commons for branding Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “liar”.

Certainly a busy day in politics.

Comments / 44

The Independent

The Independent

198K+
Followers
94K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Butler
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#The Commons#Uk#The House Of Commons#East Asian#Liberal Democrats#Labour#Sefton Council#Shadow Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Selfish’ people who refuse vaccine will be barred from events, says Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a Covid vaccine “selfish” and insisted that they face being barred from mass events.Boris Johnson’s government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for big events such as football matches – having already announced they will be required for nightclubs and other crowded spaces in England from the end of September.Mr Gove risked the wrath of Tory MPs firmly opposed to mandatory use of vaccine passports by warning those who refuse to be jabbed that they may not be able to access mass events.“Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Tory chairman Ben Elliot ‘sold access to his uncle Prince Charles’

The Conservative Party chairman has been accused of making money from organising meetings between wealthy businessmen and the Prince of Wales – his uncle.Ben Elliot, the Duchess of Cornwall’s nephew, is said to have introduced clients of his concierge company Quintessentially to the future king – but only after they spent tens of thousands of pounds on a membership scheme, according to a report in The Sunday Times.One of those clients, who is a major Tory donor, told the newspaper he paid an annual fee of £15,000 to be an elite member of Mr Elliot’s luxury business for several years....
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The Commons Covid divide: Tories including Jacob Rees-Mogg shun masks in the chamber and bunch together - while Labour benches remain socially distanced and with face coverings on

Tories including Jacob Rees-Mogg shunned masks in the Commons chamber today as Boris Johnson fought technical gremlins to take the last PMQs of term from self-isolation. Hopes of a packed and rowdy chamber for the final weekly session before the summer break were dashed amid renewed concerns about rising cases and the 'pingdemic'.
WorldTelegraph

Jacob Rees-Mogg among MPs to ditch face covering as Commons mask divide emerges

Cabinet ministers Mark Spencer and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among 19 Tory MPs who discarded facemasks in the House of Commons for the final Prime Minister's Questions before the summer break. As Boris Johnson, self-isolating at Chequers, debated Sir Keir Starmer virtually, a clear political dividing line opened up over wearing...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg defies Labour protests saying it is 'reasonable' for MPs to shun masks in the Commons - swiping there is an 'amazing' amount of space because the Opposition 'have gone on recess early'

Jacob Rees-Mogg defied Labour protests today insisting it is 'reasonable' for MPs to shun masks in the Commons chamber. The Leader of the House said it was not necessary to wear a covering in the chamber because there was an 'amazing' amount of space - jibing that many of Opposition politicians already appear to have gone on holiday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Vaccine passports aren't British': Jacob Rees-Mogg blasts plan to bring in Covid jab certification and insists it should only be considered for nightclubs

Enforcing vaccine passports is ‘not a British way to behave’, Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned the Government. The Leader of the Commons broke ranks to say the policy should only be considered for nightclubs, and even then only temporarily. Other ministers, including Boris Johnson, have suggested the passports could be used...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM’s Bullingdon Club ‘chum’ picked for sleaze watchdog from 173 candidates

Out of 173 candidates, the government selected a Bullingdon Club “chum” of Boris Johnson’s to act as sleaze watchdog, a minister has revealed.Ewen Fergusson, a member of Oxford’s infamous dining club at the same time as the prime minister, was given the role last month.In an answer to a written parliamentary question from Labour, Cabinet office minister Chloe Smith said that the government had received 173 applications for the two vacancies on the committee; the applications were “carefully considered” and ultimately Mr Fergusson was appointed.Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told The Independent: “Being Boris Johnson’s chum from the Bullingdon...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Conservatives must name ministers who met with ‘advisory board’ donors, says Labour

The chair of the Labour Party is calling on the Conservatives to publish a list of ministers who have met party donors through a secretive club.Anneliese Dodds has written to Conservative co-chairman Amanda Milling demanding the party “come clean” about the level of access afforded to financial backers as part of the so-called “advisory board”.The club was developed in a bid to connect Tory supporters with senior figures, according to the Financial Times – adding that regular meetings and calls have been held with Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak.The newspaper quoted Mohamed Amersi, a businessman and Tory donor, as saying...
Politicsinews.co.uk

A potential Universal Credit uplift rebellion shows the downside of Boris Johnson’s healthy majority

A large Parliamentary majority can have some counterintuitive effects: if anything, it increases the prospect of backbenchers disobeying their whips. The latest example under Boris Johnson’s premiership has come this week, with pushback against the expected withdrawal of the temporary increase in Universal Credit. Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe, called for the £20 uplift to remain, and for an overhaul of the Universal Credit system to reduce waiting times. Other MPs have suggested they’ll oppose the withdrawal too.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Baby BoJo! Mother reveals strangers constantly stop her to remark on her baby daughter's resemblance to Boris Johnson thanks to her unruly mop of blonde hair

A mother has revealed how strangers regularly stop her in the street to point out her baby daughter's uncanny resemblance to Boris Johnson - thanks to her unruly mop of blonde hair. Bethany Jeeves, 22, from March, Cambridgeshire, was stunned when five-month-old Lottie Craigie was born with a shock of...

Comments / 44

Community Policy