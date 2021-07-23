Editorial: 'Gut & Replace' tactic hides legislators' accountability to voters

On Sept. 14, California voters will decide two questions: whether to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office and, if so, who among the 46 candidates is best suited to take over. Part 1 will be decided by a majority of votes, just like any other ballot measure. But when it comes to Part 2, the math changes. The winner doesn’t need more than 50% to win, just a plurality of the votes. That would mean that the next governor, be it a reality TV star or a former big-city mayor, could assume control over the world’s fifth-largest economy and the state’s massive bureaucracy with support from only a fraction of voters — maybe even a tiny fraction.