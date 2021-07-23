Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating homicide in 7000 block of Monroe Avenue

By Jamie Peters
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wIJX_0b5WpiDx00

UPDATE, July 24 | Police have identified the victim as 39year-old Marcus Jimenez.

EARLIER |

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a homicide early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Monroe Avenue at about 3 a.m.

A man was found shot to death at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and police are looking for anyone who might have information.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 3

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Kcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy