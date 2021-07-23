KCPD investigating homicide in 7000 block of Monroe Avenue

UPDATE, July 24 | Police have identified the victim as 39year-old Marcus Jimenez.

EARLIER |

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a homicide early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Monroe Avenue at about 3 a.m.

A man was found shot to death at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and police are looking for anyone who might have information.

