Recall Roundup: Essentials to beat the heat, to keep you warm recalled

By Cori Duke
 10 days ago
From summertime essentials to beat the heat, to heaters used to keep you warm, there are several everyday items posing a risk of injury under recall.

As the summer months drag on, many look for ways to stay cool. However, be cautious if you own a Rite Aid rechargeable handheld fan .

The fan is being recalled because of a fire hazard. The lithium-ion battery can overheat while charging.

Stop using the fan and contact rite aid for a refund.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling One Stop Gardens 15,000 and 30,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heaters because of a burn hazard.

In windy weather, the flame can redirect toward the bottom of the unit, which can melt the "tip switch" safety shut-off feature.

This poses a risk that the heater won't turn off if it tips over, which could burn the user.

Stop using the heater and contact your local Harbor Freight Tools store for a refund.

American Outdoors Brands is recalling Caldwell Earmuffs with Rechargeable lithium battery packs . The soldering within the battery pack can allow the wiring to detach and cause the unit to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

Consumers should contact American Outdoor Brands for disposal instructions of the batteries and a free replacement.

Fall is just around the corner, which means relaxing nights on the porch fireside. But before you cozy up, check your firepits.

Real Flame is recalling Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits sold exclusively at Crate and Barrel.

The wood stored under the unit can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Consumers should stop using the fire pit and arrange for the removal of the unit in exchange for a full refund.

