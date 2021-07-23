MacBook Air with 13-inch Mini LED display reportedly on the way for 2022

IPad Air is getting $110 discount, AirPods Pro and more are also on sale. The Dell XPS 13 9310, Razer and Logitech peripherals are on sale. Once again, the official news today begin with deals on some relatively new products, starting with Amazon and Apple. At this point I think it’s already clear that if you want Apple deals, Amazon is the place. You can currently get the latest iPad Pro for 50 dollars off, leaving the 11-inch’s base model for 750. If you don’t care about the Pro moniker, the iPad Air just hit a new low with a 110 dollar discount, meaning it starts at just 639 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, Dell’s latest XPS 13 is getting a 130 dollar price drop, so you can get the Intel Core i7 variant for 1500 bucks. Back to Apple, the AirPods Max just keep getting better with a 70 buck discount, leaving most color variants for 479. If you want way cheaper headphones, JBL’s Tune 750s are 30 dollars off, so you can get them for a cool 99 bucks. We have more deals on other iPads, Logitech and Razer peripherals and more.. In the links in the description.