MacBook Air with 13-inch Mini LED display reportedly on the way for 2022

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple plans to announce a redesigned MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Mini LED display in the middle of 2022, according to a new investor note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seen by 9to5Mac and MacRumors. The prediction is in line with Kuo’s previous reports, but offers a more specific timeframe. It also suggests the new Air will have a slightly smaller display than the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros that are said to be on the way this year.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

