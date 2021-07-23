Burlington Co. COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-Site closing, transitions to community-based clinics

The Burlington County COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-Site is closing Friday as health officials transition their focus to community-based clinics.

The state-run mega-site at the Moorestown Mall has administered more than 390,000 shots since it opened in January.

At its peak, the mega-site administered just under 6,000 vaccine doses per day.

"All six mega-sites in New Jersey are transitioning because they have achieved their goal of vaccinating large numbers of people in a safe, efficient manner," Dr. Reg Blaber, chief clinical officer of Virtua Health, the health care partner for the state-run mega-site, said in a statement. "The work to vaccinate all eligible individuals continues, but now on a more localized level."

Mega-site staff will lead a "clap-out" for their final vaccine recipients Friday morning.

Staff and volunteers will then be treated to a lunch and celebration as a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic.

"At the same time," Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O'Connell, who is the Commissioners' liaison to the County Health Department, said in a statement, "we know there are significant numbers of people who are still not vaccinated, so we want to remind them that vaccine remains available and that getting the shot offers the best possible protection, not only for yourself, but also your loved ones and others around you."

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at more than 20 places within five miles of the Burlington County Mega-Site alone, according to the State of New Jersey's COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Finder.

Officials say the Burlington County Health Department continues to administer vaccine four days a week at rotating sites. The clinics run on the following schedule:

Mondays, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center, 53 Academy Drive, Westampton (drive-thru clinic);

Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center, 30 West Broad, Palmyra;

Wednesdays, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weimann Building, 400 Delanco Road, Edgewater Park;

Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, 3 Municipal Drive, Bordentown.

Appointments for the clinics can be made online using the online registry at covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder or by calling 1-855-568-0545. Walk-ins without appointments are also welcome.

All four clinics will offer both the Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who receive the Moderna vaccine will be informed of their second-dose date.

When the Moorestown Mall Mega-site closes on July 23, it will have been open for 165 days total.