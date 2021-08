Ok. First let me address the giant low-socked elephant in the room. There will be no answers on Jack’s decision until Monday at the earliest when Jack is (reportedly) due back in camp. Try to remain calm and for goodness sakes stop treating other people on social media with such vitriol (unless you aren’t then keep being your respectful self). Most of us have been through similar things in the past waiting on the decision of Villa’s best player. Yes this is different because of who Jack is. Waiting is hard, treating people online decently is not. So do that while we all wait on word from the player and the club. Or just stay of Twitter if you can’t.