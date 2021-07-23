Specsavers troll Tottenham Hotspur over their eye-opening new away kit

Tottenham Hotspur have got a lot on their plate at the moment.

Not only is the team having to deal with transfer speculation about their top player Harry Kane, they are also being mocked on social media by Specsavers.

Yes, that’s right – we’ve got a high street opticians taking shots at a Premier League football club. What a time to be alive!

This all relates to the release of Spurs’ new away kit which resembles a puddle of petrol and has, to put it lightly, divided football fans. Seeking to get a consensus of opinions on the kit, Spurs asked people to describe their new clobber “in one word.”

Arguably the best response came from Specsavers who simply said “Should’ve,” a nod to their iconic catchphrase: “Should’ve gone to Specsavers.”

Specsavers weren’t the only brand to lay into the north London club. Even Ryanair and Snickers had a pop.

Here are a few other choice responses, including a few people who love it.

This is hardly the first time that Spurs have been trolled by household brands on Twitter. A few months ago, a rogue social media admin for Dulux mocked the club after they announced a partnership deal with the paint company.