Blockchain Technology Company Kirobo Introduces Atomic Safe Swap

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2021. This year's recipients comprise a broad range of companies from well-known names like Square, Stripe, and Robinhood to relatively newer but rapidly growing enterprises such as Dave, Petal, and Hippo. The diverse range of products and services offered through financial technology - payment processing, online and mobile banking, online lending, P2P payments, financial software and services to name a few - have led to the possibilities for transforming not only the financial industry, but other sectors such as hospitality, education, transportation, and fundraising, among others. Financial technology advancement creates an ecosystem where businesses can work more collaboratively and ultimately put more financial control in the hands of companies, business owners and consumers.