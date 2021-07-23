Cancel
Blockchain Technology Company Kirobo Introduces Atomic Safe Swap

By Bilal Jafar
financemagnates.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirobo, an Israel-based blockchain startup, today announced that the company has launched Atomic Safe Swap, a new service that eliminates the risk of error and fraud from token swaps. According to an official announcement shared with Finance Magnates, Kirobo’s Atomic Safe Swap is the world’s first secure peer-to-peer token swap...

Michael Pearl
