Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Vineyard Bookshelf: Strange Love

By Steve Donoghue
vineyardgazette.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrange Love by Fred Waitzkin, Open Road Integrated Media, 2021, 133 pgs., $15.99. The narrator of Fred Waitzkin’s new novel Strange Love had an experience that’s all too familiar to many writers: he peaked early. At age 30, he sold his first book to a famous editor at a big publishing house. He became friends with that famous editor, who brought him around to famous bars like Elio’s, where he was able to talk, however diffidently as the new kid, with literary lions like Gay Talese and George Plimpton. The book was favorably reviewed in the New York Times, and our narrator’s life seemed firmly set on course. But the second book took five years to write, and that famous editor refused to buy it. When it was eventually published, the few minor reviews were favorable, but the dream was clearly derailed.

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gay Talese
Person
George Plimpton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Strange Love#Vineyard Bookshelf#The New York Times#Costa Rican#The Fragata Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturemynspr.org

Nancy's Bookshelf: Royce Christyn & Meghan Turner #631

Royce Christyn is an actor, writer, and documentary film director. He has appeared in various film and television shows, including Drake and Josh, and Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place with Selena Gomez. His bylines have appeared in national and international publications including Paste Magazine, Life & Style, and others.
Economysouthalabamian.com

Strange But True

* In the 1880s, businessman LaMarcus Thompson was so upset over the temptations presented by saloons and brothels that he decided to clean up what he viewed as one of America’s most immoral places—New York’s Coney Island. To that end he built the country’s first roller coaster in a bid to give folks some good, clean fun well away from sleazier pursuits.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

What Strange Paradise

The following is excerpted from Omar El Akkad's new novel, Strange Paradise, a story of the global refugee crisis seen through the eyes of a child. El Akkad is the bestselling author of American War, and is a journalist, whose work has appeared in The Guardian, Le Monde, Guernica, GQ, and many other newspapers and magazines.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Haven Town Column: July 23

Our own Kate Taylor was interviewed on MVYRadio this past Monday in anticipation of her new album and upcoming concert on Martha’s Vineyard!. Our M.V. Book Festival opens on Thursday, August 5. Purchase tickets on line. So busy! Mark your calendar. I so admire Doug McConnell. He attempted another swim...
Calhoun, GAdailycitizen.news

The Bookshelf: Patron Spotlight: Jan Deems

Since 2009, Jan Deems has been one of the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library's greatest frequenters. Her patronage continued right through the COVID-19 pandemic, via curbside service, and once we opened the doors again, I immediately asked if she would be interested in sharing her story. Jan loves discussing her favorite authors, and she’s been known to bake up some scrumptious sweets for lucky staff members!
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Blackness on the Margins: What Ann M. Martin Asked of Jessi in The Baby-Sitters Club

I remember the day my boxed set of the Baby-Sitters Club books arrived. It was my sixth grade culmination and I was adorned in my Sunday best: a flower dress my mother had sewn that was covered with pink and lavender flowers; cream stockings; and black patent leather heels. (They were my first pair of heels, and you couldn’t tell me that those one-inch block heels didn’t make me look grown and gorgeous!) After the ceremony and the obligatory photos with my familial entourage, my teacher, a blonde white woman with short hair, came running toward my family, arms flapping to get my attention: “These just arrived in the mail!”
Books & Literatureinsidehook.com

How to Write a Book About LA That Actually Matters in 2021

There is no character quite as reliable as the city. Whether it’s Edward Hopper’s paintings or some television show with Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta or Miami in the title, the city is always filled with intrigue, danger and inspiration. But there are also untold layers to every urban area. You’ll never...
Chilmark, MAvineyardgazette.com

Bringing Authors and Readers Together Again

You read alone and you most often write alone, but you never book festival alone. Starting Thursday and running through Sunday, the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival 2021 Summer Series once again invites book lovers to unite to hear the story, or stories, behind the story of how a book gets written.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts' luxury home with partner Amber Laign could be a hotel

Robin Roberts has a gorgeous country home in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign, and during the coronavirus pandemic, fans were given a glimpse inside her five-star property. The Good Morning America star worked remotely like many people during the lockdown, and a previous post shared by Robin gave fans...
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Engelbert Humperdinck calls on fans to pay respects to wife

Engelbert Humperdinck has called on fans, friends and neighbours to pay their respects along the route of his wife's funeral. The Leicester singer's wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19. In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved." He added...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Wedding SHOCKER Sheila Tells Finn ‘I’m Your Mother’

Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a huge treat with this Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wedding day exclusive from ET. For weeks the drama has been unfolding on Bold and the Beautiful about what Finn’s big secret was. Just recently Finn told his Fiance Steffy with his dad Jack Finnegan (Ted King) standing by his side that he was adopted. Check out the exclusive sneak peek of the shocking moments. But remember things arent always how they seem when a super villainess is involved…
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy