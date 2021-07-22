You Never Forget Those Childhood Walks

The pedestrian path under con struction around Sunset Lake in Oak Bluffs reminds me of my favorite walk of childhood summers. It took me across the wooded East Chop Downs to Lake Anthony (the Oak Bluffs harbor), then along the harbor and across New York avenue to the towering Wesley House hotel (now Summer Camp hotel). Then I would go up through Montgomery Square and the arcade to Circuit avenue and to my ultimate destination, the Oak Bluffs Public Library.