Grow (Don't Mow) Milkweed
Every summer without fail, milkweed plants sprout from the sand and soil, buttressed against ocean winds by a white retaining wall at the corner of Sea View Avenue and Nantucket Avenue on Waban/Alley Park in Oak Bluffs. And every summer, without fail — usually on the eve of the fireworks display in August — the milkweed there and in other public spaces in Oak Bluffs are mowed down. This year, I wrote an email to parks department commissioner Amy Billings, asking for a reprieve for the plants from their annual plight. A day after sending my letter, the milkweed in question — or, in historical terms, a full month earlier than usual — were gone. I can’t say whether that missive led to their early demise — I hope it did not — but I will repeat my plea here on behalf of the milkweed plants and the monarch butterflies that rely on them exclusively to lay their eggs and upon which monarch caterpillars feed.vineyardgazette.com
Comments / 0