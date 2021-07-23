Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 15 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON, COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 724 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Delemar Crossroads to near Magnolia Gardens, and moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of these storms include West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel and Delemar Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH