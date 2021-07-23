Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Some areas affected include the Spruce, Fern, and Mill Creek basins in Rocky Mountain National Park and the Moraine Park area. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Grand County in north central Colorado Southwestern Larimer County in north central Colorado Northwestern Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Grand, Southwestern Larimer and Northwestern Boulder Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Big Thompson River, Spruce Creek, Boulder Brook, Glacier Creek, Icy Brook, Tonahutu Creek, Hayden Creek and North Inlet.
Comments / 0