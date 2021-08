Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man is facing charges after being arrested twice in the span of 48 hours; he was "highly intoxicated" both times. Officials say in the late afternoon hours of last Thursday, July 22nd, Wildwood Crest officers responded to the area of Cardinal Road and Atlantic Avenue for a report of a disorderly person in a parking lot. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Stonelake from Wallingford, PA, was found to be, "highly intoxicated, uncooperative, and confrontational with officers while they investigated the incident." According to a press release, while being arrested, Stonelake resisted the officers, who sustained minor injuries during the struggle.