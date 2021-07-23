State Congressional Delegation Applauds House Passage of PFAs Action Act

“Expect the House to again go first in addressing drinking water and other civilian PFAS-related environmental and public health concerns during the 117th Congress.”. This was the conclusion to our last look at congressional action on so-called “forever chemicals,” just six months ago. With the 117th Congress now a quarter of the way into its constitutional life, House Democrats actualized that prediction. But passing the PFAS Action Act is but one indication of work underway across the federal government.