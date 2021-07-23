State Congressional Delegation Applauds House Passage of PFAs Action Act
WASHINGTON (WHTC-AM/FM) – The state’s Congressional delegation is applauding the passage of the PFAs Action Act. By a margin of 241-182 on Wednesday (July 21, 2021), US House members endorsed the measure that sets national drinking waters standards, designating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances as hazardous so that the US Environmental Protection Agency can clean up sites in Michigan and nationwide, and provide $200 million in funding for water utilities and wastewater treatment.whtc.com
