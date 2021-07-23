Cancel
Hours Before the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, IOC Says All Possible Safety Measures Have Been Taken

By Abigail Ng, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Olympic Committee says organizers have done all they can to ensure a safe games as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. The delayed 2020 games have been plagued by Covid-19, as well as various scandals and quirks, ranging from resignations following sexist remarks, to a bear being spotted near a stadium being used for matches.

