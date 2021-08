Pack your bags for that trip to London: England will allow fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. to visit the country without having to quarantine on arrival from August 2. The move, which will allow trans-Atlantic tourism for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, was confirmed Wednesday after being trailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The changes will also see England extend quarantine-free travel to vaccinated Europeans. Most visitors will, however, still need to get a cheap antigen test before departure and a more expensive PCR test on day 2 of their English sojourn.