AS YOU KNOW…Kyle Seager homered last night against Texas…it was his 4th home run in his last 5 games…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that Seager has hit 35 home runs in his career against the Texas Rangers, tied for 9th-most all-time?…Seager tied Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Frank Thomas, along with Troy Glaus and Tim Salmon…Mantle hit 35 homers against the Washington Senators prior to their relocation to Texas before the 1972 season…Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson has the most home runs (54) against the Senators/Rangers, while Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, along with Jason Giambi, are directly in front of Seager on the all-time list with 37 homers against the Senators/Rangers.