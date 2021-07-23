Hours Before the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, IOC Says All Possible Safety Measures Have Been Taken

Two days before the Olympic flame entered Tokyo's main stadium for the opening ceremony, members of the women's soccer teams staged protests. It started when all of the members of the British team knelt to protest racism. They were joined by their Chilean opponents. Then the U.S. and Swedish players, and even a referee knelt before their match, as did the New Zealand players before their match with Australia, while the Australians posed for a pregame picture with the country's indigenous flag to highlight Aboriginal disadvantage. Many more protests are expected during the course of the games, despite the efforts of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to discourage political protests. In doing so, athletes will be upholding a time honored Olympic tradition. For over a century, activists have used the games to stage political protests, and this strategy of athlete activism has only gained more support and visibility with the growing attention generated by the games themselves.