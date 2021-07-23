Cancel
Transfer-learning models detect COVID-19 from lung CT images

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new deep-learning framework to diagnose COVID-19 from patient lung scans – called KarNet – has been developed by researchers in India. The system, which uses transfer learning rather than needing a large training dataset, can achieve up to 97% accuracy in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection. As the coronavirus pandemic continues...

Anomaly detection in images plays a significant role for many applications across all industries, such as disease diagnosis in healthcare or quality assurance in manufacturing. Manual inspection of images, when extended over a monotonously repetitive period of time is very time consuming and can lead to anomalies being overlooked.Artificial neural networks have proven themselves very successful on simple, repetitive tasks, in some cases even outperforming humans. Therefore, in this paper we investigate different methods of deep learning, including supervised and unsupervised learning, for anomaly detection applied to a quality assurance use case. We utilize the MVTec anomaly dataset and develop three different models, a CNN for supervised anomaly detection, KD-CAE for autoencoder anomaly detection, NI-CAE for noise induced anomaly detection and a DCGAN for generating reconstructed images. By experiments, we found that KD-CAE performs better on the anomaly datasets compared to CNN and NI-CAE, with NI-CAE performing the best on the Transistor dataset. We also implemented a DCGAN for the creation of new training data but due to computational limitation and lack of extrapolating the mechanics of AnoGAN, we restricted ourselves just to the generation of GAN based images. We conclude that unsupervised methods are more powerful for anomaly detection in images, especially in a setting where only a small amount of anomalous data is available, or the data is unlabeled.
1) covid2.m is the file wirth initial conditions to RUN the model. 5) real_data_FIN.xlsx is the real data confirmed cases file (sheet 2, column Cases) Canga, A. and Bidegain, G. (2021). COVID-19 model: Vaccination and non-pharmaceutical mesures (https://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/fileexchange/<...>), MATLAB Central File Exchange. Retrieved July 21, 2021.
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 176 (2021) Cite this article. This study investigates the effects of the flipped classroom on Education students’ perceptions of their learning and motivation during the current pandemic. The sample consisted of 179 student teachers from the Faculty of Education of the University of Murcia in the academic year 2020–2021, in which the flipped classroom model was implemented. Identical surveys were administered and examined through both descriptive statistics and non-parametric tests. Statistically significant differences were found between pre-tests and post-tests with experienced students scoring higher on average in the latter. Most students had a positive perception about the flipped classroom, noting the advantage of practical in-class activities, as well as increased self-autonomy in learning.
Conditional computation and modular networks have been recently proposed for multitask learning and other problems as a way to decompose problem solving into multiple reusable computational blocks. We propose a new approach for learning modular networks based on the isometric version of ResNet with all residual blocks having the same configuration and the same number of parameters. This architectural choice allows adding, removing and changing the order of residual blocks. In our method, the modules can be invoked repeatedly and allow knowledge transfer to novel tasks by adjusting the order of computation. This allows soft weight sharing between tasks with only a small increase in the number of parameters. We show that our method leads to interpretable self-organization of modules in case of multi-task learning, transfer learning and domain adaptation while achieving competitive results on those tasks. From practical perspective, our approach allows to: (a) reuse existing modules for learning new task by adjusting the computation order, (b) use it for unsupervised multi-source domain adaptation to illustrate that adaptation to unseen data can be achieved by only manipulating the order of pretrained modules, (c) show how our approach can be used to increase accuracy of existing architectures for image classification tasks such as ImageNet, without any parameter increase, by reusing the same block multiple times.
Karn N. Watcharasupat, Thi Ngoc Tho Nguyen, Ngoc Khanh Nguyen, Zhen Jian Lee, Douglas L. Jones, Woon Seng Gan. The Sørensen--Dice Coefficient has recently seen rising popularity as a loss function (also known as Dice loss) due to its robustness in tasks where the number of negative samples significantly exceeds that of positive samples, such as semantic segmentation, natural language processing, and sound event detection. Conventional training of polyphonic sound event detection systems with binary cross-entropy loss often results in suboptimal detection performance as the training is often overwhelmed by updates from negative samples. In this paper, we investigated the effect of the Dice loss, intra- and inter-modal transfer learning, data augmentation, and recording formats, on the performance of polyphonic sound event detection systems with multichannel inputs. Our analysis showed that polyphonic sound event detection systems trained with Dice loss consistently outperformed those trained with cross-entropy loss across different training settings and recording formats in terms of F1 score and error rate. We achieved further performance gains via the use of transfer learning and an appropriate combination of different data augmentation techniques.
I tried to argue with a couple of Bemus Point business friends about dangers from the corona-19 virus, to no avail. Knowing that pictures are worth more than words and pictures of 3 d assemblies better yet, below are CT scans, printed in my labs with 3-D printing, from the data of the lungs of a Covid patient.
Cardinality estimation is a fundamental problem in database systems. To capture the rich joint data distributions of a relational table, most of the existing work either uses data as unsupervised information or uses query workload as supervised information. Very little work has been done to use both types of information, and cannot fully make use of both types of information to learn the joint data distribution. In this work, we aim to close the gap between data-driven and query-driven methods by proposing a new unified deep autoregressive model, UAE, that learns the joint data distribution from both the data and query workload. First, to enable using the supervised query information in the deep autoregressive model, we develop differentiable progressive sampling using the Gumbel-Softmax trick. Second, UAE is able to utilize both types of information to learn the joint data distribution in a single model. Comprehensive experimental results demonstrate that UAE achieves single-digit multiplicative error at tail, better accuracies over state-of-the-art methods, and is both space and time efficient.
The computational vision community has recently paid attention to continual learning for blind image quality assessment (BIQA). The primary challenge is to combat catastrophic forgetting of previously-seen IQA datasets (i.e., tasks). In this paper, we present a simple yet effective continual learning method for BIQA with improved quality prediction accuracy, plasticity-stability trade-off, and task-order/length robustness. The key step in our approach is to freeze all convolution filters of a pre-trained deep neural network (DNN) for an explicit promise of stability, and learn task-specific normalization parameters for plasticity. We assign each new task a prediction head, and load the corresponding normalization parameters to produce a quality score. The final quality estimate is computed by feature fusion and adaptive weighting using hierarchical representations, without leveraging the test-time oracle. Extensive experiments on six IQA datasets demonstrate the advantages of the proposed method in comparison to previous training techniques for BIQA.
PLoS One. 2021 Jul 30;16(7):e0255301. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0255301. eCollection 2021. In the context of the current global pandemic and the limitations of the RT-PCR test, we propose a novel deep learning architecture, DFCN (Denoising Fully Connected Network). Since medical facilities around the world differ enormously in what laboratory tests or chest imaging may be available, DFCN is designed to be robust to missing input data. An ablation study extensively evaluates the performance benefits of the DFCN as well as its robustness to missing inputs. Data from 1088 patients with confirmed RT-PCR results are obtained from two independent medical facilities. The data includes results from 27 laboratory tests and a chest x-ray scored by a deep learning model. Training and test datasets are taken from different medical facilities. Data is made publicly available. The performance of DFCN in predicting the RT-PCR result is compared with 3 related architectures as well as a Random Forest baseline. All models are trained with varying levels of masked input data to encourage robustness to missing inputs. Missing data is simulated at test time by masking inputs randomly. DFCN outperforms all other models with statistical significance using random subsets of input data with 2-27 available inputs. When all 28 inputs are available DFCN obtains an AUC of 0.924, higher than any other model. Furthermore, with clinically meaningful subsets of parameters consisting of just 6 and 7 inputs respectively, DFCN achieves higher AUCs than any other model, with values of 0.909 and 0.919.
