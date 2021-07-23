Cancel
Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Goliad, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTH TEXAS The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

alerts.weather.gov

