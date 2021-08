SENECA FALLS — A musician and native of this Seneca County town is spearheading a new website designed to be a music resource for the region. Janelle Bradshaw wants to make the Finger Lakes a music destination through FLX MUSIC 247. The website https://flxmusic247.com has an up-to-date calendar of live music events at venues throughout the region. Visitors can search by date, venue or vibe. Use the event colors and the color code key to find venues in your area of the Finger Lakes, search by a city or town, or look for a specific venue.