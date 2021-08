Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that it has completed its commercial build phase in preparation for the anticipated launch of Vicineum, if approved, in the US, and has advanced to the implementation phase that will focus on executing the Company's commercial strategy for Vicineum. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum, the Company's lead program, is currently under Priority Review with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the US, with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.