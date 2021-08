After five days of testimony from some 20 witnesses the prosecution has rested in its fraud and money laundering case against suspended Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. Prosecutors contend Beck secretly stole millions from a company he ran before he was elected. The state created insurance company is called GUA. Two former GUA board chairmen testified they had no idea Beck hired family and friends to do work or just submit bills to GUA then turned around and took a large cut of the money – much of it in cash.