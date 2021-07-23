How Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Our Sleep and Our Dreams?

The world is facing a cognition crisis. Here’s how to face it with measurement-based cognitive care. The world is in the midst of an unfolding cognition crisis, with devastating personal, societal, and economic implications. The expanding elderly population requires better cognitive care; we are also coming to understand the importance of cognitive interventions and support in early childhood. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought global attention to cognitive issues, with over 50% of individuals recovering from the infection experiencing fatigue and brain fog. Initial studies indicate lasting deficits in executive function, impaired cognitive control, and reduction in global cognition leading to disability or reduced function.1,2 There are fears that COVID-induced deficits may last for years beyond the infection.