The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but continues to struggle at the 1.40 handle. This is an area that has been important more than once, so it should not be a huge surprise to see that we could not overtake it right away. As we are closing out the week, we are sitting on top of the 50-day EMA, so it will be interesting to see whether or not we stay here, but this should not be a huge surprise considering that there are so many moving pieces and it is possible that we could get a gap on Monday based upon some random headline.