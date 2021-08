Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson to quickly change the rules so that fully vaccinated people do not have to self-isolate if they come into contact with a Covid case. The push, which is also backed by business leaders, comes amid shortages of staff in sectors such as hospitality, transport, and the food supply chain.Rail services have been cut back and some pubs and restaurants closed as vast numbers of people found themselves being ‘pinged’ by the NHS contact-tracing app and told to self-isolate. Bin collections and the police are among other services said to have been affected by absences....