Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 00:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA, COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 253 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain continues over the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area from earlier heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches. Some locations that will experience flooding include Payson, Star Valley, Gisela, Round Valley, Oxbow Estates, Rye, Jakes Corner, Mesa Del Caballo, Tonto Village, Kohls Ranch, Freedom Acres, Mead Ranch, Flowing Springs, Haigler Creek, East Verde Estates, Hunter Creek, Young, Whispering Pines, Christopher Creek and Geronimo Estates. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Yavapai Flood Advisory#Gila#Coconino#Doppler#Oxbow Estates#Mesa Del Caballo#Whispering Pines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy